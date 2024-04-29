Stuart Police Arrest Stacey Carey, and Thomas Gity on Charges Related to the Hit and Run Death of a 74-Year-Old Harry Maser

Google The intersection of N.W. Federal Highway and N.W. Wright Blvd.

Stuart - Monday April 29, 2024: Stuart Police Detectives have arrested 40-year-old Stacey Marie Carey, and 44-year-old Thomas Joseph Gity Jr., on charges related to the hit-and-run death of 74 year old Harry Maser.

On the night of March 16, Maser was crossing the road in a motorized wheelchair at the intersection of N.W. Federal Highway and N.W. Wright Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on NW. Federal Highway. The driver fled the scene.

Stuart Police Officers responded at 9:52 pm and found Maser suffering from traumatic injuries. They initiated CPR and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

From evidence gathered at the scene, the Detectives were able to identify the hit-and-run vehicle as a white 2021 Range Rover. They also learned the Range Rover's license plate number, and that led them to 8300 Cattleya Drive in Martin County.

A search warrant was obtained and Stuart Police, along with Martin County Sheriff Deputies, searched the property and found the Range Rover in the garage. The vehicle was recovered and impounded as evidence.

Detectives then obtained a warrant to search 1248 Mancuso Drive in Port St Lucie, the home of Stacey Carey, and her fiancé, Thomas Gity. With the assistance of the Port St. Lucie Police, they searched the home and turned up additional evidence.

The Detectives learned that Carey regularly drove the Range Rover, which was registered to Gity. They identified her as the driver who left the scene on the night that Maser was killed. Carey and Gity are both accused of tampering with evidence to conceal Careys' involvement in the fatal crash.

Carey and Gity both turned themselves into the Martin County Jail late Friday night and were booked on the following charges:



Stacey Carey one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of tampering with evidence, total bond $260K.

Thomas Gity Jr. one count of tampering with evidence, total bond $10k.

Gity posted bond and was released. Carey remains in custody until the first appearance.