NOAA to Announce 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook Next Week on Thursday May 23 at 10 AM EST

Florida - Monday May 13, 2024: NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will release their 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook next week on Thursday May 23.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and extends through November 30.

A number of other forecasters have already released their predictions, all of whom expect a very active season.

In particular, on April 4th, Colorado State University (CSU) issued its outlook predicting that "the 2024 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season will be extremely active".

CSU is predicting 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher. An average hurricane season has about 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Here is a list of the storm names for the 2024 hurricane season: