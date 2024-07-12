Port St. Lucie SWAT Team Takes Child Porn Suspect Joshua Valdes Into Custody After 3-Hour Stand-Off

Port St. Lucie - Friday July 12, 2024: After a tense hours long stand-off, the Port St. Lucie Police SWAT Team arrested 35 year old child pornography suspect Joshua Ross Valdes.

The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday evening when Port St. Lucie Police went to Valdes' home in the 3100 block of Southwest Watson Court to arrest him on on 17 counts of possession of child pornography.

For more than 3-hours a crisis negotiating team tried to convince him to come out, but he refused. Eventually the SWAT team was ordered in.

Valdes was found hiding under a bed wrapped in a blanket, with his cell phone. He has been booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. His bond has been set at more than $300,000.