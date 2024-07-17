Martin County School District Will Provide Substantial Funding for Student School Supplies

Martin County - Wednesday July 17, 2024: Martin County School District Superintendent Michael Maine has directed the District's Finance Division to allocate over $300,000 in funds to cover the costs of school supplies for all students at each traditional, comprehensive campus within the district.

The initiative is designed to ensure that every student has access to the necessary supplies they need from the very first day of school and it alleviates the financial burden on families.

The funding however does not include purchases for backpacks, lab needs for secondary students, special calculators, and other items that may be needed. Parents will still have to purchase those kinds of supplies.

The funding allocations are:



$20,000 for each elementary school



$10,000 for each middle school



$5,000 for each high school

"We are committed to supporting our students and their families," said Superintendent Maine. "By providing these essential supplies, we are removing barriers to learning and ensuring that every student is ready to start the school year on the right foot."

The Martin County School District encourages families to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free holiday for school supplies beginning on July 29.