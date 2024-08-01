Port St. Lucie PD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect Who Burglarized Restaurant

Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 1, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who burglarized a local restaurant last month.

The burglary occurred at 3 AM in the early morning hours of July 13th. A security camera captured pictures of the suspect seen here. He is described as a white male, in his late 30s or 40s. He has a slight beard and short hair. There are tattoos on his legs and back.

The suspect is accused of stealing about $100 from a popular chicken wings restaurant called 'Wings Bomb', located at 980 SW Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or knows anything about this burglary is asked to contact Detective J. Kirkus at (772) 807-4443. You can remain anonymous, call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.