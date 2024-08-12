VIDEO: Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 Expected to Be a Major Hurricane by Saturday "In the Vicinity" of Bermuda; NHC Says It Poses "No Direct Threat to the U.S. East Coast"

Florida - Monday August 12, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts that a disturbance approaching the Leeward Islands will become a powerful hurricane by the time it reaches "the vicinity" of Bermuda Saturday morning, but it is not expected to pose any threat to Florida or the east coast of the U.S.

Sunday, the Hurricane Center named it Potential Tropical Cyclone 5. It is not yet a tropical depression.

Monday morning NHC Director Michael Brennan said the system is "racing westward quickly towards the Leeward Islands" where it is expected to reach tropical storm status by tonight. It will be named Tropical Storm Ernesto.

It's forecast to remain a tropical storm as it passes over the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the eastern tip of Hispaniola through Wednesday night, after which it will turn north and strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it reaches Bermuda on Saturday morning.

NHC Summary as of Monday 11 AM EST

Warnings: Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

Location: 15.1N 55.6W ... about 435 miles ESE of Antigua and about 730 miles ESE of San Juan Puerto Rico

Maximum Sustained Winds: 35 MPH

Present Movement: West or 280 degrees at 26 MPH

Minimum Central Pressure: 1010 MB or 29.83 INCHES