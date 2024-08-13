LOSOM Finally Activated - First Lake Okeechobee Operating Manuel to Require Consideration of Public Health Risks When Releasing Water from Lake O

Florida - Tuesday August 13, 2024: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the long awaited Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual known as LOSOM was signed on Monday, August 12th, by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commander, South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

His approval completes the final step in the Record of Decision process and now allows the Jacksonville District to implement new, stricter rules and regulations for the management and maintenance of Lake Okeechobee, one of the Corps primary responsibilities in Florida.

The LOSOM manual represents "a significant shift in operational philosophy" that has guided the management of Lake Okeechobee until now. The new operating philosophy is a "system-wide benefits approach," according to a news release today from the Corps. "Lake level management will now be focused on making beneficial releases at times and in quantities that improve water supply availability and enhance fish and wildlife in the region."

Friends of the Everglades

READ the Release from the USACE in FULL below:

USACE South Atlantic Division Commander Signs Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual Record of Decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commander, South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, signed the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) Record of Decision (ROD) on Monday, completing the final step in the approval process to allow Jacksonville District to implement LOSOM in place of Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule 2008 (LORS08) for the management of Lake Okeechobee.

“We appreciate all the hard work and dedication the Jacksonville District put into making this happen,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner. “This district set a high bar for others to follow navigating this process remarkably well and being led by an extremely talented team.”

The LOSOM represents a significant shift in operational philosophy to a system-wide benefits approach. Lake level management will be focused on making beneficial releases at times and in quantities that improve water supply availability and enhance fish and wildlife in the region. LOSOM also improves the ability of water managers to use system-wide analysis to adapt to real-time conditions to make informed decisions on lake releases. The plan also facilitates more robust, structured communication and collaboration between USACE and stakeholders, as operational decisions are made.

“Our Nation made a $1.8 Billion investment in the rehabilitation of Herbert Hoover Dike (HHD) to allow development of a new operating manual that balances the needs of the entire system, said Col. Brandon Bowman, Jacksonville District commander. “LOSOM was developed over five years in collaboration with more than 50 stakeholder groups, and the value of that time investment, the cooperation it took to develop the plan, and the trust that was built with stakeholders matches that significant monetary investment.”

“Historic. Collaborative. Important. We have worked for five years to get to the record of decision, and we are finally here,” said South Florida Water Management District Board Chairman Chauncey Goss. “I’m proud of the South Florida Water Management District staff who worked with the team at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) was implemented in a manner that reduces harmful discharges into our estuaries, sends more water south to benefit the environment and meets the needs of our communities. I want to thank everyone who engaged in this process over the years, especially all of our stakeholders and members of the public who contributed to its development every step of the way.”

USACE first started the process of developing LOSOM to replace LORS08 in early 2019 with a series of 10 public scoping meetings around the state of Florida. Jacksonville District made extensive stakeholder coordination the backbone of LOSOM development, from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) scoping in 2019, through the alternative development and evaluation phases in 2020 and 2021, and during the development of operating criteria, and review of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in 2022. This engagement ensured a variety of perspectives on balancing the project purposes were represented and informed the selection of the LOSOM plan.

“LOSOM is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together and remain dedicated to open and transparent communication. This was a hallmark of the LOSOM planning process and will continue as we move into implementation of the operating plan”, said Tim Gysan, LOSOM Project Manager. “Our team appreciates the time each of our stakeholders spent with us expressing their goals and asking tough questions as we kicked off the planning back in 2019, bearing with us as we were forced into virtual meetings by COVID, and wading through more than 500,000 model runs of data through 4 iterations to finalize the LOSOM operating plan.”

In total, the five-year process included 10 scoping meetings that generated more than 22,000 comments, 23 full project delivery team meetings with dozens more sub-team and technical meetings, six educational webinars, two water management workshops, and multiple roadshows to meet with stakeholders in their communities.

The final EIS and Water Control Plan were released for public review on May 24, 2024, and the plan was sent to South Atlantic Division for approval on July 19, 2024. LOSOM takes effect as of August 12, 2024, and the Jacksonville District will continue to transparently communicate and collaborate with its partners and stakeholders as it works on implementation of the plan.

READ the Friends of the Everglades release in FULL below:

BREAKING NEWS: The delay is finally over! The new Lake Okeechobee management plan, LOSOM, was signed into effect yesterday, August 12, 2024.

The Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) will now dictate operations on Lake O for the next decade. For the first time ever, the volume and timing of water moving out of the lake will be managed by a plan that considers the human-health risk of toxic algae on downstream communities. That’s important progress — but our work is not done.

This long-awaited change from the previous lake plan, known as LORS08, comes after more than five years of staunch advocacy by Friends of the Everglades, VoteWater and others who called on the Army Corps of Engineers to embrace lake operations that would prioritize public health and prevent the kind of toxic-algae crisis that devastated Florida in 2018 and years prior.

Though not a cure-all, LOSOM is expected to significantly reduce (but not end) harmful discharges to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries at most lake stages. It’s also the first Lake O plan ever to acknowledge the need to send additional clean water south to the Everglades. That said, LOSOM still allows for harmful discharges to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries when Lake O climbs above 16.5-17 feet. Fortunately, Lake O is more than 2 feet lower than that threshold right now.

Brig. Gen. Hibner of the Army Corps of Engineers signed LOSOM into effect August 12. As we pass this significant milestone, Friends of the Everglades will steadfastly work towards sustainable solutions for the Everglades and estuaries.