Primary Election Day - Key Contests in Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast Counties

Treasure Coast - Tuesday August 20, 2024: It's Primary Election Day in Florida. Here's a breakdown of some of the key races in the Treasure Coast.

Congress - District 21

Brian Mast - incumbent



Rick Wiles

Indian River County

Sheriff (R) - the winner faces a write-in in November



Eric Flowers - incumbent



Milo Thornton



Keith Touchberry

Tax Collector (R) - the winner is elected



Jean Jordan - incumbent



Brenda Bradley

St. Lucie County

Sheriff (R) - the winner faces Democrat Steven Giordano in the general election in November



Keith Pierson - appointed incumbent



Richard Del Toro



Preston DiFrancesco

Property Appraiser (R) - the winner faces Write-In in November



Michelle Franklin - incumbent



Joe James

Tax Collector (R) - The winner faces incumbent Democrat Chris Craft in November



Gabby Rothman



Christy Romano

County Commission – District 3 (R) - The winner faces Write-In in November



Linda Bartz - incumbent



Erin Lowry

County Commission – District 5 (D):



Cliff Barnes



Fritz Masson-Alexdre

County Commission – District 5 (R):



Cathy Townsend



Audra Macon

Martin County

County Commission District 1



Doug Smith - incumbent



Eileen Vargas

County Commission District 3



Blake Capps



Frank D'Ambra III



Susan Gibbs Thomas

County Commission District 5



Edward Ciampi - incumbent



Bruce Nathan



Michael Syrkus

Okeechobee County

Sheriff (R)



Noel Stephen - incumbent



Jon Folbrecht



Stephen Weikert

County Commissioner District 3



Brad Goodbread - incumbent



Keith White

County Commissioner District 5

