Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Primary Election Day - Key Contests in Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast Counties

WQCS | By WQCS
Published August 20, 2024 at 8:42 AM EDT
3D illustration of Primary Election script on a ballot box, with US flag as a background.
Alon Harel/hafakot - stock.adobe.com
/
206203927
3D illustration of Primary Election script on a ballot box, with US flag as a background.

Treasure Coast - Tuesday August 20, 2024: It's Primary Election Day in Florida. Here's a breakdown of some of the key races in the Treasure Coast.

Congress - District 21

  • Brian Mast - incumbent
  • Rick Wiles 

Indian River County

Sheriff (R) - the winner faces a write-in in November

  • Eric Flowers - incumbent
  • Milo Thornton
  • Keith Touchberry

Tax Collector (R) - the winner is elected

  • Jean Jordan - incumbent
  • Brenda Bradley

St. Lucie County

Sheriff (R) - the winner faces Democrat Steven Giordano in the general election in November

  • Keith Pierson - appointed incumbent
  • Richard Del Toro
  • Preston DiFrancesco

Property Appraiser (R) - the winner faces Write-In in November

  • Michelle Franklin - incumbent
  • Joe James

Tax Collector (R) - The winner faces incumbent Democrat Chris Craft in November

  • Gabby Rothman
  • Christy Romano

County Commission – District 3 (R) - The winner faces Write-In in November

  • Linda Bartz - incumbent
  • Erin Lowry

County Commission – District 5 (D):

  • Cliff Barnes
  • Fritz Masson-Alexdre 

County Commission – District 5 (R):

  • Cathy Townsend
  • Audra Macon

Martin County

County Commission District 1

  • Doug Smith - incumbent
  • Eileen Vargas

County Commission District 3

  • Blake Capps
  • Frank D'Ambra III
  • Susan Gibbs Thomas

County Commission District 5

  • Edward Ciampi - incumbent
  • Bruce Nathan
  • Michael Syrkus

Okeechobee County

Sheriff (R)

  • Noel Stephen - incumbent
  • Jon Folbrecht
  • Stephen Weikert

County Commissioner District 3

  • Brad Goodbread - incumbent
  • Keith White

County Commissioner District 5

  • Billy McCullers
  • Michael 'Mike' Sumner
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS