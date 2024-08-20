Primary Election Day - Key Contests in Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday August 20, 2024: It's Primary Election Day in Florida. Here's a breakdown of some of the key races in the Treasure Coast.
Congress - District 21
- Brian Mast - incumbent
- Rick Wiles
Indian River County
Sheriff (R) - the winner faces a write-in in November
- Eric Flowers - incumbent
- Milo Thornton
- Keith Touchberry
Tax Collector (R) - the winner is elected
- Jean Jordan - incumbent
- Brenda Bradley
St. Lucie County
Sheriff (R) - the winner faces Democrat Steven Giordano in the general election in November
- Keith Pierson - appointed incumbent
- Richard Del Toro
- Preston DiFrancesco
Property Appraiser (R) - the winner faces Write-In in November
- Michelle Franklin - incumbent
- Joe James
Tax Collector (R) - The winner faces incumbent Democrat Chris Craft in November
- Gabby Rothman
- Christy Romano
County Commission – District 3 (R) - The winner faces Write-In in November
- Linda Bartz - incumbent
- Erin Lowry
County Commission – District 5 (D):
- Cliff Barnes
- Fritz Masson-Alexdre
County Commission – District 5 (R):
- Cathy Townsend
- Audra Macon
Martin County
County Commission District 1
- Doug Smith - incumbent
- Eileen Vargas
County Commission District 3
- Blake Capps
- Frank D'Ambra III
- Susan Gibbs Thomas
County Commission District 5
- Edward Ciampi - incumbent
- Bruce Nathan
- Michael Syrkus
Okeechobee County
Sheriff (R)
- Noel Stephen - incumbent
- Jon Folbrecht
- Stephen Weikert
County Commissioner District 3
- Brad Goodbread - incumbent
- Keith White
County Commissioner District 5
- Billy McCullers
- Michael 'Mike' Sumner