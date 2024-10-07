Milton Closings & Other Announcements

Here are the latest updates on closings due to Hurricane Milton.

Indian River State College will be closed to employees, students, and visitors at 5 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2024. All classes (including online classes) and campus events are cancelled, effective 5 p.m. today. The River Hammock housing complex will be closed at 5 p.m. today The College will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 8 – 10, 2024. The College anticipates reopening on Friday, October 11, 2024, 8 a.m.

Indian River County:

Indian River County Schools will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 8th - Thursday, October 10th. We anticipate that we will reopen on Friday, October 11th. Please stay tuned to our website, social media channels, and School Messenger calls for further updates.

Martin County:

All after-school activities, including clubs, sports, and tutoring, are canceled for Tuesday, October 8. Extended Day services will operate as normal on Tuesday. All District-operated schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, as some schools may be used as emergency shelters. The MCSD will continue to work with emergency management officials to provide information regarding District operations beyond Thursday as it becomes available. Please stay tuned for updates via our website, social media, and District notifications.

Okeechobee County:

Okeechobee County Public Schools and the Okeechobee Sheriff Administration Offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday with plans to reopen Friday

St. Lucie County:

St. Lucie county Public schools will be closed Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10. Hurricane shelters at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy and treasure Coast high school will open on Tuesday at 2 PM in conjunction with the St. Lucie county emergency operations center.