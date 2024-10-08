Catastrophic Milton maintaining strength as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico

NEW AS OF 11PM: Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday with explosive growth as its wind speeds grew by nearly 90 mph in about 24 hours. Milton is expected to maintain Category 5 status through Tuesday. The hurricane is roughly 630 miles SW of Tampa, Florida.

Milton is expected to encounter a much less favorable environment with strong shear and dry air. Therefore, some weakening is anticipated before the hurricane reaches the Florida Gulf coast. However, the hurricane is still likely to be a large and powerful hurricane at landfall with life-threatening hazards at the coastline and well inland.

Milton is expected to bisect the State bringing widespread impacts to the west coast of Florida first, then to inland counties and eventually a large swath of eastern Florida.

It’s too early to pinpoint the exact location Milton will make landfall. Minor fluctuations to the north or south of the current path will have large implications for Milton’s ultimate landfall and impacts. Here's a look at regional impacts from Milton.

1 of 4 — Tampa Impacts.png 2 of 4 — Milton Central FL impacts.png 3 of 4 — Milton Jax Impacts.png 4 of 4 — So FL Impacts.png

While some weakening is anticipated, Milton is expected to transition into a larger (in size) hurricane at landfall, with impacts spreading over most of Florida as it bisects the State.

The Tampa Bay International Airport will halt flights at 9AM Tuesday. Schools in more than 20 counties are slated to close Tuesday. The University of Florida and several other colleges canceled classes this week. Milton poses an extremely serious threat to a large portion of Florida. Residents are urged to finalize preps and follow the orders of local officials.

AIRPORTS CLOSE ✈️ As Hurricane Milton intensifies and moves closer to Florida's Gulf Coast, airports are beginning to announce closures.

It’s too early to pinpoint the exact location Milton will make landfall. Minor fluctuations to the north or south of the current path will have large implications for Milton’s ultimate landfall and impacts. While some weakening is anticipated, Milton is expected to transition into a larger (in size) hurricane at landfall, with impacts spreading over most of Florida as it bisects the State.

#MILTON is expected to grow in size and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along parts of the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.



Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Milton is expected to grow in size and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along parts of the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. This is an extremely life-threatening situation and residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so.

2. Potentially devastating hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the west coast of Florida where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it crosses Florida and life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected to spread inland across a portion of the entire Florida Peninsula. Preparations to protect life and property in the warning areas should be complete by Tuesday night since tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within this area early Wednesday.

3. Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to impact portions of Florida well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected Tuesday night through early Thursday. This rainfall brings the risk of considerable flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding. Flooding will be exacerbated in areas where coastal and inland flooding combine to increase the overall threat.

Radar view vs. window view of Hurricane #Milton!



Florida residents have about 24 hours to finalize their plans before Milton’s dangerous winds and water arrive. Make sure to follow subsequent forecasts and official notices or evacuations. Weather conditions will start to deteriorate for parts of western Florida on Tuesday, with the worst of the weather building early into Wednesday.

As always, only get your weather information from trusted sources. And be prepared to act quickly, if you are in an evacuation zone and are told to leave.

