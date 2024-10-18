Weathering Milton’s residual impacts: rising river waters & ongoing freshwater flooding

Many Floridians are struggling to regroup after back to back hurricanes: Helene and then Milton, slammed into Florida. Now, several communities that straddle rivers are trying to navigate river flooding a week after Hurricane Milton made landfall. Hurricane Milton blasted some parts of the Sunshine state with nearly 20 inches of rain in a matter of hours. Several central and northern Florida lakes and rivers may continue to remain above flood stage for weeks and perhaps months.

Officials say waters will slowly recede from city streets and low-lying areas. But people who have dealt with or escaped power outages and property damage from Milton's powerful winds, may face delayed rising waters from nearby rivers.

Sad but powerful scene outside a Clearwater, FL apartment complex.



500+ had to be rescued from flooding after Hurricane Milton. Today they are still displaced, some have been sleeping outside and in cars.



They lost everything, but the community is coming together to help

The Withlacoochee River in Trillby, Florida, is expected to crest Saturday morning, and will slowly recede over the next several days, according to the National Water Prediction Service. But low lying flooding will continue for most of next week.

Many residents who live along the river in Croom have been trying to mitigate additional flooding as much as possible as well, but there is ongoing flooding in this area. The Withlacoochee River at Croom will crest Friday evening.

St. Johns River could take weeks to recede from major flood stage

The St. Johns River is a major rivers in Florida. It runs through Volusia county and flows for 310 miles along Florida's eastern coast. Records in Volusia County show more than 51,000 homes have reported flood damage, with approximately $267 million in property damages as well.

'I can't get out': Volusia County residents face ongoing flood crisis post-Hurricane Milton

Flooding extends over much of the length of the St. Johns river, with ongoing major flooding in Astor, Deland and Geneva.

The St. Johns only changes 27 feet in elevation from start to finish, meaning it only drops about one inch per mile, leading to a very slow draining process. Tidal flow at the mouth of the river near Mayport north of Jacksonville can reverse the flow of the river for as much as 160 miles.

To compound the flooding, king tides and strong onshore flow off the Atlantic are working to add additional resistance to the river drainage process - and even cause the river to rise again. Because of this, the river is forecast to remain above major flood stage at least into next week with conditions expected to level off around October 25th.

Like Hurricane Ian in 2022, Hurricane Milton will keep St. Johns River high for weeks

The St. Johns flooded in early October 2022 by hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and it took until the week of Thanksgiving to recede below flood stage at Geneva – and until the day after Christmas at Astor.

Hurricane Milton may be in our rearview mirror - but concerns still linger about flooding...



During high tides, around 3:00 pm today and 4:00 am tomorrow, waters are expected to be higher than normal. As a result of the recent rainfall along with experiencing a "King Tide",…

Other rivers that have endured major flooding from Hurricane Milton’s flooding rains include: Deep Creek, Haw Creek, Cypress Creek, Ocklawaha and Hillsborough Rivers. All of these rivers reached record flood crests as a result of Milton.

