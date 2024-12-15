Are you ready for Florida’s winter hazards?

Most Floridians probably don’t put much thought into prepping for winter weather like they do for hurricane season. However, some parts of Florida get temperatures that dip below freezing and occasional snow and ice storms can happen during winter months in north Florida.

These cold weather storm events can be dangerous and even deadly because many Florida homes lack adequate heating and insulation for dealing with sub-freezing conditions. No heat from loss of power can create dangerous situations for homeowners during winter weather events. There is also a risk of electrical outages and frozen or broken water pipes.

Old man winter can bring a variety of weather between now and next Spring. Here are the most common weather issues Floridians need to be prepared for:

Cold air outbreaks Cold air often invades Florida from Canada, especially when a low pressure system is followed by a high pressure system. These outbreaks can cause freezing temperatures and strong winds, which can lead to dangerous wind chills.

Dry conditionsFlorida’s dry season begins in the winter. That means there is a longer duration between rain events. Wildfire season also starts to ramp up as dry vegetation and forests become more susceptible to wildfires.

Nor'eastersThese storms can bring heavy rain, high winds, frozen precipitation, and rough surf to Florida. They are more common and stronger between September and April.

El NiñoDuring an El Niño phase, Florida can experience more stormy conditions, including tornadoes, severe wind, and severe hail.

Severe cold outbreaks occur in Florida at least once a year. During the harsh winter of 1989-1990, 26 Floridians died of hypothermia. When temperatures are forecast to drop near or below freezing, a Freeze Warning will be issued by the National Weather Service. Even with temperatures a few degrees above freezing (mid-30s), frost can develop on elevated surfaces if skies are clear and winds are light. Frost on a cold winter morning is not snow, and develops much like dew on a warm, muggy summer morning.

Florida’s dangerous winter weather include:

Hypothermia Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia, especially if your body gets wet. Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature drops below 96°F.

Frost Frost can develop on elevated surfaces when temperatures are a few degrees above freezing, especially if skies are clear and winds are light.

Wind chill Strong winds combined with cold temperatures can make it feel much colder outside than the actual temperature.

Frozen pipes Exposed pipes can freeze and burst, causing water loss and dangerous ice conditions.

Fire danger Space heaters and candles can be a fire hazard, especially if used incorrectly.

Plant damage Cold temperatures can kill outdoor plants that are not cold tolerant.

Swimming and surfingThe lakes and northeastern Gulf of Mexico can get cold enough to be dangerous for swimmers and surfers.

There are some practical ways you can be ready for the cold weather this season. Do you know the 5 P's Of Cold Weather Preparedness?

Protect People: Remember to dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. It is important to try to stay out of the wind and to stay dry.

Protect Pets: If cold weather is in the forecast, be sure to bring outdoor pets inside or give them a warm shelter to stay in.

Protect Plants: Cover cold sensitive plants to protect them from the dangerous temperatures.

Protect Pipes: Cover pipes and allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent them from freezing and breaking.

Practice Fire Safety: Use safe heating sources indoors. Do not use fuel-burning devices such as grills; they release carbon monoxide, which is a deadly gas. Also, make sure to use space heaters according to their instructions and be attentive to open flames.

If a winter weather event is in your forecast, don't wait to take action. Grocery store shelves quickly become depleted because overly concerned citizens stock up on all the items they can (for themselves and others they know) in case the storm lasts longer than anticipated. The same applies to gas stations and their fuel pumps. Staying indoors and off the roads is a safe way to endure a storm, and adequate preparation for becoming stranded may save your life. Winter weather events can be enjoyable and perhaps beautiful, but they also can catch you off guard if you do not know what to anticipate. So plan ahead and be prepared this season!