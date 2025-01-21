Florida records largest snowfall, winter storm continues to push east, forecast

This is the same system that produced close to 8 inches of snow across parts of Louisiana, prompting the first-ever blizzard warning for New Orleans! Houston had a white morning, and the system continued tracking east, making it to Florida. Parts of the Florida panhandle have received a healthy coating of snow and ice during the afternoon. At 5 p.m., Pensacola beat its all-time record of 3 inches of snow, which was still snowing. We will get you a tally once this storm is over. More precipitation will continue to fall over the Panhandle and North Florida overnight into Wednesday morning. Drivers should continue to stay off the roads on Wednesday morning, as the temperatures will not rise past 40°F and some areas could potentially remain icy.

The front will continue to move slowly and push southward. Rain is expected from Ocala to the south even on Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain showers across the peninsula's southern half will be taper off. There could still be a few lingering showers along Lake Okeechobee and to the south. Most clouds will also stay in this region, keeping the temperatures in the 60s. Due to the cold air filtering, expect the highest on Wednesday to remain in the low 50s along the I-4 corridor from Tampa to Orlando. Across Southwest Florida and Southeast Florida, highs will stay around the low to mid-60s.

The cold front will not make it through South Florida. It will retract a little and bring back rounds of showers on Thursday afternoon across much of the southern half of the state. Most of the showers will be moving from southwest to northeast. The cold air mass will stay trapped under the clouds. Therefore, the highest will struggle to reach the low 50s across Central Florida, Florida, and will remain slightly warmer across South Florida as there could be some Short periods of sunshine that will allow the temperatures to reach the low 70s.

1 of 5 — Snip20250121_1.png 2 of 5 — Snip20250121_2.png 3 of 5 — Snip20250121_3.png 4 of 5 — Snip20250121_4.png 5 of 5 — Snip20250121_5.png

Another quick-moving cold front will move through Florida on Friday, and finally, all the clouds and the precipitation will be pushed offshore. Clearing conditions by sunset across much of the state except across south Florida, where a few clouds will still linger through.

The clear skies will give away on Friday night into Saturday morning for the temperatures to drop into the low 20s across the I-10 corridor from Pensacola through Tallahassee. Meanwhile, Jacksonville and the surrounding areas across north Florida will stay with temperatures around the freezing point. Central Florida will have lows between the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday night. South Florida could experience another cold night, perhaps even more frigid than the one we experienced earlier in January when the temperature dropped into the upper 40s.