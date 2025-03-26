The global race for rare earth materials is on, and the U.S. is losing it

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump is invoking wartime powers to help boost U.S. production of critical minerals and rare earth elements. His executive order last week was meant to gain an edge in a global race - a race in which the U.S. trails China. NPR's international correspondent, Jackie Northam, has this report.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Greenland, Canada and Ukraine have all been the target of President Trump's ire lately. Another thing these countries have in common is an abundance of critical and rare earth minerals, and Trump wants them. Here he is talking about Ukraine's minerals.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We don't have that much of it here. We have some, but we don't have that much, and we need a lot more.

NORTHAM: Rare earth are a bundle of 17 elements with tongue-twisting names like ytterbium and dysprosium. Then there are critical minerals that include cobalt, lithium and nickel. All are key components for a new era of technology and in high demand right now.

JULIE KLINGER: There's multiple simultaneous trends that are increasing the scramble for rare earth elements and critical materials.

NORTHAM: Julie Klinger is a professor of geography and a rare earth specialist at the University of Delaware. She says one of the factors propelling the race for rare earth and critical minerals is the demand for sophisticated defense technology.

KLINGER: Another is the shift to renewable energy generation within the next decade or so. And then a third, I would say, would be the continued demand for consumer electronics.

NORTHAM: Think smartphones, AI and the like. But the U.S. is lagging behind in securing those resources, says Jose Fernandez, a senior State Department official for energy and the environment under the Biden administration. He says the U.S. has just a fraction of the lithium, gold, cobalt and other minerals it needs, leaving it vulnerable.

JOSE FERNANDEZ: Because right now, most of these rare earths and critical minerals are owned, mined, processed or controlled by the People's Republic of China.

NORTHAM: China can and does withhold the export of some metals to the U.S. for political reasons or, say, in response to tariffs.

GRACELIN BASKARAN: China's always there for more.

NORTHAM: Gracelin Baskaran is director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. She says China is aggressively searching for new sources of critical minerals, willing to go into conflict zones, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, to get the metals.

BASKARAN: I don't know that the Chinese approach is to go, OK, we've had enough now. We'll let other people cut into our market share. They're absolutely out there still looking to make their existing investments bigger, get new acquisitions.

NORTHAM: Around the mid-20th century, the U.S. was a major producer and exporter of rare earth elements. But that began to collapse, starting in the 1980s, due in part because of growing environmental concerns. Only one mine, Mountain Pass in California, still produces and processes rare earths in the U.S., hence President Trump's desire to find other sources. Fernandez says threatening countries is the wrong way to go about it.

FERNANDEZ: It's unnecessary because countries want U.S. investment. It's also counterproductive because if you go to a Greenland and you say, I'd like to take you over; I'd like to buy you, well, that creates a political issue.

NORTHAM: And it's not certain how commercially viable the mineral deposits are in some of these countries.

ADAM WEBB: The reality is that in both the case of Greenland and Ukraine, these deposits - they've been identified, but there's been very little work done on them.

NORTHAM: Adam Webb is with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a London-based market analysis company.

WEBB: You may have a concentration of, for example, lithium, but you may not be able to extract it and make a profit from it. It may just not be at high enough concentration, and if it does, it will take a long time to get there.

NORTHAM: Webb says it could take 10 or 20 years before the critical minerals come out of the ground - a long time in the race for dominance of rare earth and critical minerals.

