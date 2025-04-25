Florida drought update: it's worse! Here's the outlook

Drought conditions are closely monitored across the United States by the National Drought Mitigation Center and NOAA, along with other entities that help collect and interpret the data. Drought is a regular part of the climate, but it is crucial to analyze emerging patterns so that entities and organizations can plan accordingly. This prompts governmental entities to take action to help the public stay safe while also aiding agricultural and health decisions.

A new analysis is released every Thursday, and the data is collected between Wednesday and Tuesday. Many times, if there are big downpours on a Wednesday, you won't see the impact on the drought until after 8 days, when the following drought monitor analysis is released.

The drought expanded and worsened

The big headline is that there are now two spots in Central Florida under extreme drought, impacting parts of Marion, Sumter, and Volusia counties. The extreme drought persists in parts of South Florida, where it was also present last week. Another big difference, which we mentioned last week, is the Panhandle's abnormal drought. This is a big chunk that is now abnormally dry. In all, Florida went from being about 60 percent in a drought to now being about 94 percent under at least an abnormal drought. A severe drought has expanded across west-central Florida, and a moderate drought is now affecting Lake County and all of Orange County. A severe drought is now affecting much of South Florida, with only a small area experiencing moderate drought conditions in the Metropolitan Areas of Miami-Dade and Broward.

An approaching front will bring showers, but not enough.

What's the outlook?

The weekend looks to remain predominantly dry. The heat will also not help with evaporation, as the hot temperatures will persist, which will likely make the drought worse in many areas. There is a slight chance of some shallow showers moving onshore from the east, with a weak frontal boundary brushing the east coast of Florida. The showers that move in from the east will likely not be too prolific on Tuesday and will be mainly limited to parts of the Treasure and Space coasts. Maybe a light shower moving inland, but it won't last too long. Another high-pressure system will be in place for the second half of the week, maintaining the warm spring conditions.

There is also a slight chance for showers on Sunday along I-10 as the front gets closer, but this is not enough rain to put a significant dent in the drought. The best time of rain to bring relief from drought is light, constant rain. Downpours cause more flood dangers on dry ground because the water cannot drain properly, resulting in ponding. In this case, there won't be enough constant rain to produce flooding or relief, and the dry and hot pattern returns quickly.