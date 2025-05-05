John Bolton discusses Marco Rubio's dual roles in government

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to take a look now at some of the shifts within the Trump administration. Marco Rubio is now both secretary of state and acting national security adviser. The person who had been Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, has been asked to represent the U.S. at the United Nations. Rubio is the first person tasked with both jobs since the 1970s, when Henry Kissinger led both the State Department and the National Security Council for two years under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. We wanted to consider more about how this might work out, so we've called John Bolton. He was ambassador to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration and national security adviser during Trump's first term. Ambassador Bolton, welcome back to the show. Thanks for joining us.

JOHN BOLTON: Glad to be with you.

MARTIN: So for people who don't keep up with this kind of thing, briefly, what is the core responsibility of each job?

BOLTON: Well, the national security adviser is in charge of coordinating discussions among the various departments and agencies that form part of the national security responsibilities of the president, to help provide the president with the information that he needs to make decisions, give him the options that are available to him and the pros and cons of each, and then, after he makes a decision, to coordinate the implementation across the bureaucracy - State Department, Defense Department, Intelligence Community, Homeland Security, Treasury and on and on.

Secretary of state is charged with being the lead diplomat for the United States, running a 75,000-person department with embassies and consulates all over the world and really trying to achieve, through diplomacy, what the country's foreign policy objectives are. There's some overlap between those jobs, inevitably. But they are so fundamentally different that I think it's - and it's no criticism of Marco Rubio - that no one individual can really handle them, particularly given the threats and challenges we face in the world today.

The Kissinger case was extraordinary for two reasons. One, he was Henry Kissinger, and two, the Nixon administration was in the very depths of Watergate. And in fact, Nixon resigned in August of '74, of course, and Kissinger stayed on. But comparing the Trump administration to the depths of Watergate, I would think, would not be a good look for them.

MARTIN: Also, my recollection from when I was a White House correspondent is that the national security adviser stuck pretty close to the president. He briefed - he or she would brief the president every day, whereas the secretary of state was constantly on the road. So just on that basis alone, like, what is your sense of this decision? Why do you think they've made it?

BOLTON: You know, I think Trump has had a long-standing suspicion of the National Security Council staff. He had - he believed elements of it represented the deep state and were trying to subvert his presidency, so he may well think that minimizing the role of the NSC staff will be a plus for him. He's dead wrong on that. In fact, he is, in effect, reducing his own scope of control by combining these two roles, but it certainly puts Marco Rubio in a very advantageous position. And indeed, the - over the weekend, Trump said that he looked at not only JD Vance, his vice president, but Marco Rubio as a potential successor. So from Rubio's point of view, this is a real opportunity.

MARTIN: But say more of - about what you just said there. You think that, in fact, this is not as advantageous to President Trump as he may think that it would be. Say more about that.

BOLTON: Well, No. 1, one of the criticisms of Kissinger that ultimately led Gerald Ford to split the positions again and make Brent Scowcroft the national security adviser was the Defense Department and other agencies felt that Kissinger - surprise, surprise - biased decision-making below the presidential level in his favor. That's one reason why the national security adviser's often called an honest broker - that there are disputes between departments based on institutional disagreements, differences in their functions, that the NSC staff process is designed to help mitigate.

Moreover, the whole idea that the secretary of state, really almost alone, should be by the president that much time, I think, will diminish the president's capacity, through the bureaucracy, to keep control of the State Department and keep control of the other agencies, too. There - look, all of these jobs are more than full-time. And when you diminish one aspect of one of the jobs, you're going to tilt the system in a way that's ultimately disadvantageous to the president, even though he may not see it that way, and probably disadvantageous to the country, too.

MARTIN: So I also want to mention that Marco Rubio is also overseeing what's left of USAID and the national archives, although it seems clear that the president doesn't value the work of USAID. I'm wondering if - you mentioned that the national security adviser is an honest broker. I'm wondering if the president - if President Trump doesn't want an honest broker.

BOLTON: Well, he wants everything centered in him, and obviously, the president ultimately makes the decisions. The issue is whether he makes informed decisions or whether he's surrounded by a bunch of yes-men and yes-women who, when he says, let's reopen Alcatraz - what a great idea, they all say, yes, sir. And they don't say, well, here are the considerations you might want to take in mind. Here are the pros and cons of that. The president will decide one way or the other. That's what he wants to do? His decision will prevail. But he can either make a spur-of-the-moment decision, which is Trump's typical style, or he can make an informed decision. And downplaying the role of the national security adviser, I feel, will lead to more displays of fealty by Trump's staff, but fewer informed decisions.

MARTIN: Now, all of this is happening for us because, as we mentioned - that President Trump removed Michael Waltz as national security adviser. He's nominated him to be ambassador to the United Nations. That's a post that you once held. Given all the circumstances sort of behind that, what do you think it says that the president's sending Mike Waltz to the United Nations?

BOLTON: I think he's exiling him to New York. You know, different presidents have different styles. They listen to different people in different regards on different issues. It's very hard to characterize. But there's no doubt, if Waltz is in New York doing his job, he's not in Washington talking to the president. And you can give the U.N. ambassadorship Cabinet rank. Really doesn't make any difference just to show up around the table every once in a while. I did it in the reverse way - U.N. ambassador first, national security adviser later - and I think that's a more normal line of progression than what we're seeing now.

MARTIN: That is former national security adviser, former ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton. Ambassador Bolton, thanks so much for joining us once again.

BOLTON: Thanks for having me.

