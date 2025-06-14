No tropical system threatens Florida: Simple steps to prepare for the season

Hurricane season has officially begun; luckily, no storms threaten Florida this weekend or in the short term. If you are one of those waiting to stockpile on supplies when the state implements the tax-free week for hurricane supplies, that week is still up in the air.

In past years, the state would have completed its tax-free week for hurricane supplies by this date. But this year, the state legislature is still working on the budget and considering various tax holiday proposals, including one for disaster preparedness, and a specific date has not been set.

So while we wait, there are several simple tasks we can review or do to get us started. Perhaps you can see that you might be well prepared ahead of time, beating the crowds and likely saving some money, too.

Around your home:



Know your risks. Are there any recent events that might have "weakened" your area or home?

Clear your yard, patios, gardens, and balcony of debris or items you are not using.

Trim trees, clear gutters.

Secure any loose spots or gaps in your windows. You could also get quotes for impact windows or to reinforce them.

Reinforce your garage door. Garage doors are usually weak spots; make sure they are strong enough to withstand strong winds.

Garther important documents.

Insurance:



Review your policies, ensure they are current, and make any necessary changes. Remember that updates can take up to 30 days to become effective.

Make sure you understand your policy. Flooding because of rain is different than storm surge flooding.

Take pictures of your home, inside and out. These can be beneficial for any future insurance claims.

Family & friends:



Review your emergency plans.

Have your needs or those of your family changed in the last year? Is anyone taking a special medicine for which you would need to secure refills for a more extended period if a storm impacts you? Check with your pharmacy how long before you´d need to order it.

Have a plan, including how you would communicate with family and friends.

Supplies:



Check what you might already have at home, and their expiration dates.

Be on the lookout for "buy one, get one" deals.

Go to community events where the local officials might hand out supplies or nonperishables. This could be a great time to ask questions to those who know how to handle emergencies and ask for more tips.

Regardless of what hurricane season forecasts are calling for, it only takes one storm to hit your area, which makes it a busy and devastating season for you. It only takes one. Also, the season's forecast tells us nothing about a storm's strength or where it will land.