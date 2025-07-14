Donate
Meteorologists monitor for tropical development later this week

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:50 PM EDT
A palm tree getting blown around by hurricane Zeta as waves crash
The NWS is monitoring a tropical disturbance

A disturbance in the Atlantic area is being monitored for Tropical Development near the southeast coast of Florida. A broad low-pressure will move across the state later this week and into the gulf.

As it moves westward, some development may occur.

"They're monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic," said Melissa Wattson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "The Treasure Coast should expect higher rain chances than normal, which could lead to minor flooding."

A tropical development is being monitored as a broad low-pressure moves across the state from the southeast coast to the gulf.
National Hurricane Center
A tropical development is being monitored as a broad low-pressure moves across the state from the southeast coast to the gulf.

According to Wattson, they're not currently expecting to reach the status of Tropical Storm status, but they're closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

The next name is Dexter.
