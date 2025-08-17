Mimi Wild celebrates 25 years of service at Molly's House

Mimi Wild, program director at Molly’s House, is celebrating over 25 years of service at the nonprofit organization. Her long tenure has made her an integral part of the Treasure Coast institution, where she oversees the day-to-day operations that help families facing medical crises.

Wild first became involved with Molly’s House in 1998, providing cleaning services through her own business. Her reliability and attention to detail quickly earned her recognition from staff and families alike. As the needs of the organization grew, Wild’s role expanded, and she now manages the operations of the entire facility—coordinating guest referrals, managing reservations, responding to emergencies, and ensuring a smooth experience for families staying at Molly’s House.

“Mimi is the heartbeat of Molly’s House,” said Executive Director Katie Bartlett. “She manages every moving part of the house so it runs seamlessly, all while personally connecting with our guests. She’s part problem-solver, part comfort-giver, and entirely irreplaceable.”

Molly’s House was founded in 1996 in honor of Molly Sharkey, who passed away from leukemia at the age of 18. Inspired by the care she received at the Ronald McDonald House, Molly dreamed of creating a similar place for families with loved ones in need of medical care at local hospitals. Today, thanks to community support, the nonprofit continues to fulfill that vision by providing affordable, compassionate lodging to those in need.

For Wild, it is the relationships formed with the families that keep her devoted to the cause. She recalled one memorable experience involving a large family who took up the entire third floor after a loved one fell ill while on vacation. The family returned every year to visit, even holding a vow renewal ceremony in the house’s backyard. Wild said, “It’s a reminder that what we do here goes far beyond a place to stay—it’s about creating lasting connections during life’s most difficult moments.”

As healthcare practices have evolved, so too has the mission of Molly’s House. With more patients staying in nearby facilities for recovery and follow-up treatments, the nonprofit continues to provide much-needed support to individuals and families. Despite changes in healthcare trends, the demand for affordable, compassionate lodging remains high.

“This is more than just a job,” Wild said. “It’s about making sure every part of the house—from the first phone call to the final goodbye—supports families when they need it most. It’s an honor to help carry forward Molly’s dream.”

Molly’s House remains a vital resource for the Treasure Coast community, thanks in no small part to Wild’s unwavering dedication to its mission.

For more information about Molly’s House, visit www.mollyshouse.org, follow them on Facebook, or call 772-223-6659.