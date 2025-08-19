Five arrested in Okeechobee County for illegal alligator killing, FWC says

Five people were arrested in Okeechobee County after authorities said they illegally killed an alligator and attempted to take it from a canal.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer responded Aug. 16 to a request from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office about an alligator caught on a set line in the Viking area of the county, the FWC said.

The officer found the alligator still attached to a steel line and later saw a truck with five occupants arrive at the site. When the vehicle began to leave, the officer stopped it and discovered an alligator in the bed of the truck that had been shot, according to the FWC. The steel line was still attached.

All five people were taken to the Okeechobee County Jail and face multiple charges related to the illegal taking of the alligator. One of the individuals had valid identification, while the other four were issued detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency said.

Florida strictly regulates alligator hunting through a statewide program that runs from Aug. 15 to Nov. 1 each year. Hunters must apply for and receive permits, which allow them to harvest two alligators in designated areas. Killing or possessing an alligator outside those rules is illegal and can lead to fines, jail time and loss of hunting privileges. State officials say the program is designed to balance conservation with recreational hunting, since Florida is home to more than a million alligators.

The FWC said it takes wildlife violations seriously and urged the public to report suspected violations through its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards.