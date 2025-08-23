Hurricane Season: Fernand forms in the Atlantic, monitoring another disturbance

The sixth named tropical system of the 2025 hurricane season developed on Saturday, August 23. Fernand is a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is moving north away from the eastern Caribbean. The forecast shows that it will continue its northward track, staying over 1000 miles east of Florida. It will move relatively slowly, staying below 60 mph, remaining a tropical storm during its entire lifetime.

Fernand is expected to become an extra-tropical system by Tuesday night, as it moves into the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic. Fernand does not represent a threat to land, staying as a fish storm.