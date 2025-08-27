St. Lucie County transit service to launch new app for ART On-Demand rides

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County’s Area Regional Transit (ART) will launch a new app next week to streamline booking for its ART On-Demand services.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m., the current ART On-Demand app will no longer accept trip bookings. Riders will need to download the new platform, called “Rides on Demand,” which becomes fully operational Tuesday, Sept. 2.

“It creates a better platform for the end users to access the rideshare,” said Erick Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County. “It now has one app for all the services through our ART. It makes it more convenient, whether they're looking for the fixed routes or to book on-demand rides, it's all in one app now.”

The new app is available now through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users will be able to begin scheduling rides on Sept. 1 for service starting Sept. 2. No service will run on Labor Day, Sept. 1.

ART On-Demand is a curb-to-curb transit option that operates in three zones: southwestern Port St. Lucie, the St. Lucie West/Torino area, and southwest Fort Pierce including Treasure Coast International Airport. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Those without smartphones can still utilize the ART services, Gill said.

“That is still an option for those who may not have smartphone technology. They can still call the transit staff for that support and service,” he said.

Riders can schedule trips within one zone directly through the app, while inter-zone travel requires using designated meet-up points. All ART vehicles are ADA-compliant, and trips may be shared with other passengers.

For those unable to use the app, rides may be scheduled by calling 772-462-1778, option 2.