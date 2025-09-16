Martin County to host Marine Flea Market and Seafood Fest in October

STUART — Maritime enthusiasts, families and seafood lovers are invited to the Martin County Marine Flea Market & Seafood Fest on Oct. 4-5 at the Martin County Fairgrounds. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, combining a marine market with festival activities.

Attendees will be able to browse more than 100 marine and boat vendors offering new and used boats, fishing gear, diving equipment and other boating supplies. Seminars and workshops on fishing techniques, boating safety and industry trends will also be available. Live music will accompany the event, and local vendors will serve Florida seafood, including shrimp and fish tacos.

“We’re thrilled to bring this dynamic event to Martin County,” said event organizer Larry Burdgick. “It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate our local maritime culture, enjoy outstanding seafood, and connect with fellow marine enthusiasts.”

The Martin County Fairgrounds offers ample parking for visitors. More information is available at www.Flnauticalfleamarket.com