House of Hope honors community partners at annual awards breakfast

STUART — The House of Hope celebrated its 2025 Hope Award honorees on September 17, recognizing individuals, businesses, and organizations for their ongoing support of the nonprofit’s mission to combat hunger and hardship in the region.

The event, held at Monarch Country Club, honored a diverse group of community partners whose contributions help House of Hope provide food, resources, and services to residents in need.

Rob Ranieri, CEO of House of Hope, acknowledged that the honorees do not seek recognition for their work.

“They care deeply about having a positive impact on the community,” Ranieri said. “We are grateful for their confidence in House of Hope to deliver on our promises and for our chance to thank them publicly.”

Among the 21 honorees was a group of local WAWA stores. Bryant Little, manager of one of the stores, explained why all five WAWA locations contribute food daily to House of Hope.

“We have product to share, and we want it to go to people in need,” Little said. “House of Hope is a consistent, reliable partner that gets our donations where they will do the most good.”

CBS 12 News was also recognized for its partnership with House of Hope. R. Brent Struense, the station’s Creative Services Director, recalled how the collaboration began after a news story on food insecurity in the area.

“Channel 12 started a program, Feed the Need, that is now a week-long event in each of our counties to raise funds and awareness,” Struense said. “Our relationship with Rob Ranieri and House of Hope has been great.”

Other honorees included Southeastern Food Bank, which provided 120,000 pounds of food and other items to House of Hope last year. CEO and founder Mark Anthony said the organization relies on House of Hope to put the donated goods to good use.

“We don’t throw anything away,” Anthony said.

House of Hope’s education programs were also recognized. Crystal Hallee, a teacher at Palm City Elementary School, was honored for her work with the nonprofit’s Traveling Education Garden, which brings nutrition education to students across the district.

“The Traveling Education Garden is an incredible resource for our students,” Hallee said. “It helps them understand and appreciate where our food comes from in a way that is fun and memorable.”

Ranieri spoke about the increasing demand for House of Hope’s services, which have grown by 35% in recent months.

“Our work is impacting more than 30,000 people in Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and even parts of Vero and Palm Beach County,” Ranieri said. “So we value every donation, from the 6,000 pounds of cereal from Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Nursing to the 50,000 pounds of nonperishables from the Martin County Library System’s Food for Fines program.”

A special highlight of the event was the presentation of the Barbara Trimble Legacy of Hope Award. This year, the honor was given to Kathy Carmody, who has been involved with House of Hope since 1996.

“This is a fantastic organization,” Carmody said. “I’ve loved every minute of my time here. And by the way, I’m not done yet!”

The full list of the 2025 Hope Award honorees includes:



Kathy Carmody – Barbara Trimble Legacy Award

A Girl & A Gun – Treasure Coast Chapter

CBS 12 News

Chef Jack Kane

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Nursing

Crystal Hallee – Palm City Elementary

Emily McClellan

Food for Fines Martin County Library System

Meritage Homes

Palm City Farms Produce & Market

Peggy’s Natural Foods

Salt of the Earth Halotherapy and Spa

Southeastern Food Bank

St. Lucie Jewelry & Coins

Susanne Bomeisler

Unique Sweets Florida

Visiting Nurse Association Mobile Clinic

Wawa Stores 5400, 5307, 5329, 5377, and 5204

For more information about House of Hope’s programs and services, visit www.hohmartin.org