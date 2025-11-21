Wildfires, fire bans, and a worsening drought across parts of Florida

The changing weather patterns across the Sunshine State continue to prompt burn bans in many areas and increase the fire threat in others.

Wildfires are being reported in Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Suwannee County, Putnam County, Alachua County, Marion County, and one in Hardy County just east of Tampa. Notice that most wildfire activity has been reported in North Florida and the Panhandle, where the drought continues to worsen and the region is experiencing its driest weather.

Florida Department ofAgriculture and Consumer Services Active fires across Florida on Nov. 20 afternoon.

Luckily, most of the wildfires reported are 100% contained, with only a few still burning, mainly in North Florida and the western panhandle. The weather pattern has been mostly dry so far this month. We have a weak cold front trying to push across the southeast, and a few showers could spark on Saturday, moving along the Panhandle. But by Sunday, the dry weather returns, and more arid air is expected to set up camp across the northern half of the state. The little showers that do fall will not make a big dent in the drought.

A worsening drought.

The latest drought report from the US Drought Monitor shows that the Panhandle of Florida is now experiencing about a 15% drought. That’s a 3% increase from the previous week. In fact, parts of Jefferson and Leon County have now moved into the exceptional drought category, covering just slightly over 2% of the area. In parts of West Central and Southwest Florida, the drought has also worsened. The previous week, only Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and western Polk County, were under a moderate drought. This week, the moderate drought extent spans from Northeast Florida through the citrus coast, the Tampa Bay area, and the Port Charlotte Harbor. Lake Okeechobee and its surroundings also have a slight fringe under a moderate drought. Southeast Florida has also expanded its drought coverage, and we start the week before Thanksgiving with abnormally dry conditions across Palm Beach, Broward, and the interior of Miami-Dade County.

Avoid burns or anything that sparks.

Although the weather pattern will bring a slight chance for showers as a cold front moves through, this will not be enough to put a dent in the drought, and with dry air returning across the Sunshine State, we’re expecting many of the burn bands to continue to be in place through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The following weather conditions will prompt the issuance of a red flag warning:



In North Florida (National Weather Service offices Mobile, Tallahassee, Jacksonville): Relative humidity below 28 percent AND wind speed greater than 15 mph AND Energy Release Component (Fuel Model G) of 26 or higher.

In Peninsular Florida (National Weather Service offices Tampa Bay Area, Melbourne, Miami, Key West): Relative humidity below 35 percent AND wind speed greater than 15 mph AND Energy Release Component (Fuel Model G) of 27 or higher.

Residents must do their part to prevent wildfires. Many areas in Florida remain, especially in Central and North Florida, where local authorities issue burn bans, as many residents still practice burning their trash and other belongings, such as old documents.

Please be aware of any burn bans in your area, as well as local weather conditions that could aid fire propagation.

