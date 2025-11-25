Weather blog: Thanksgiving travel weather updates

The Thanksgiving holiday getaway is underway, with millions taking to cars, trains and planes to reach their destinations.

If travel experts’ outlooks are accurate, the busiest day for flights will be Tuesday, while the overall busiest travel day will be Sunday, Nov. 30.

Just shy of 82 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more to their destinations, which would set a record, according to AAA.

FAA Expected air travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week in 2025.

Showers and thunderstorms caused travel headaches on Monday across the Lone Star State, with delays and cancellations reported at Dallas–Fort Worth International (DFW), Dallas Love Field (DAL), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Houston’s William P. Hobby (HOU).

In Florida, warm overnight temperatures combined with moisture led to dense fog along I-10, I-75, I-4 and I-95, slowing traffic during the morning hours.

Sporadic weather hazards will continue across parts of the nation through the holiday, likely leading to additional issues.

Happening now:

Tuesday, 12:05 a.m. update:

A storm system over the Northern Plains will continue moving eastward.

On the northern side of the system, snow showers will be possible Tuesday across the Dakotas and western Minnesota.

Precipitation will fall as rain elsewhere, including across the Great Lakes, Northeast and Southeast.

Tuesday travel forecast map

Nashville, Atlanta and Charlotte could see scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Fog could once again be problematic for much of the Sunshine State during the early morning hours.

Tuesday will also be the last warm day across much of the nation, as colder air behind the front begins filtering into the northern tier on Wednesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 forecast map.

Previous updates:

Saturday, 12:30 a.m.

The holiday will be a transition day along the East Coast, with precipitation chances stretching from the Sunshine State to the Big Apple and into New England.

Parts of the Northeast could see the heaviest precipitation as energy from the storm system that moved through the Great Lakes phases with a new system forming offshore.

Fortunately, Thanksgiving Day is typically one of the quietest air-travel days of the year, so many travelers may avoid significant weather impacts.

A cold front will usher in a brief cooldown across the eastern half of the nation over the holiday weekend.