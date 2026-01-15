Okeechobee man arrested for DUI, speeding 100 mph on State Road 710

A 64-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies said he was driving 100 miles per hour on State Road 710 while impaired and towing a trailer.

According to law enforcement, James Arthur Perry was stopped around 2 p.m. near Brady Ranch after a deputy observed him traveling at more than 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a clearly marked no-passing zone. The speed limit in the area is 60 mph.

Deputies said Perry passed a patrol vehicle at the high rate of speed and was later seen driving erratically across the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated, and officers reported signs of impairment, leading to a DUI investigation.

Nearly three hours after his arrest, Perry provided breath samples of 0.107 and 0.109, both above the legal limit, authorities said.

Perry was charged with driving under the influence, violating Florida’s Super Speeder law and improper passing. He was taken to the Martin County Jail following his arrest.

State Road 710 has been the site of multiple fatal crashes in recent years, drawing ongoing concern from residents and officials about safety conditions along the roadway.