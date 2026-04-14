Indian River County reaches settlement with Sheriff Eric Flowers in budget lawsuit

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A months-long legal dispute between the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and the Board of County Commissioners has been resolved following a negotiated settlement that outlines funding increases and ends ongoing litigation.

The agreement brings to a close a conflict that began last year over the sheriff’s budget request and escalated into both a circuit court lawsuit and an appeal before the Florida Administration Commission.

County Attorney Jennifer Shuler described the core terms of the settlement, which include additional funding for the current fiscal year in exchange for ending the legal challenge.

"Under the attached proposed settlement agreement, in exchange for the county agreeing to provide the Sheriff an additional appropriation of $3.5 million for his fiscal year 25-26 budget, the Sheriff agrees to dismiss both his circuit court case and his administration commission budget appeal and not to seek any further budget amendments for the fiscal year 25-26, except in the event of a declared emergency that materially affects his budget," Shuler said.

The agreement also looks ahead, setting expectations for the following fiscal year in an effort to avoid similar disputes.

"In addition, both parties agree to a $4 million increase in the Sheriff's fiscal year 26-27 budget and the Sheriff agrees not to appeal if the fiscal year 26-27 budget is funded in that amount," Shuler said.

According to the county, the additional $3.5 million for the 2025–2026 fiscal year will be funded through a combination of sources, with about 31% coming from the general fund and the remaining 69% from the municipal services taxing unit. Funding for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, totaling $7.5 million, is expected to be supported through taxable revenues within those funds.

The dispute stemmed from a gap between what Sheriff Eric Flowers requested and what was approved. Flowers had sought a $12.2 million increase but ultimately received $6.9 million, prompting him to file suit in October.

In a statement released by the county, officials emphasized a shift toward cooperation following the agreement.

“As stated when today’s meeting was announced, the Board affirms its commitment to putting recent conflicts behind and moving forward in a cooperative, professional partnership with the Sheriff’s Office for the benefit of all residents,” said Board Chairman Deryl Loar.

County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. also framed the resolution as a step toward stability.

“This settlement represents a constructive path forward,” he said. “It ensures the Sheriff’s Office has the resources necessary to serve our community while maintaining fiscal discipline and reinforcing trust between our institutions.”

Sheriff Flowers indicated the resolution allows both sides to move ahead after the dispute.

"I hope that we can put all of this behind us and move forward in a positive way and have a great working relationship," he said.

In a separate statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Flowers highlighted the immediate impact of the funding.

“This funding provides critical support that allows us to continue delivering essential public safety services to our community without disruption,” he said.

He also pointed to broader progress in resolving long-term budget concerns.

“We are moving forward in a positive direction and remain committed to finding a sustainable, long-term solution,” he said. “This is an important step, and it shows what can be achieved through cooperation and a shared vision for our community’s future.”

Commissioners expressed varying degrees of optimism about the agreement and its implications for future budgeting.

"I hope that that's where it travels. This way we have a consistent supply for the Sheriff's needs, the men and women who serve, and the public at large for the safety and security of our citizens," said Commissioner Joseph Flescher.

Commissioner Susan Adams noted past concerns about how funding is allocated but said resolving the dispute was a priority.

"That has always been an issue for me, paying operating costs out of reserves. However, I do think this is in the best interest of the county to put this aside and let's just move on," she said. "What I appreciate and what was, I thought, very helpful in this settlement and negotiation is the Sheriff's willingness to talk about next year's budget and try to get ahead of things, which is what I have been asking for for several years. Let's talk about how we get to wherever it is that you need to be in a responsible and sustainable manner."

Commissioner Joseph Earman described the outcome as a return to routine governance following a difficult period.

"I, too, agree with all my fellow commissioners that this was a hard journey that probably shouldn't have happened the way it happened. But we're glad that we've met at the end, and I appreciate all our hard work, appreciate the Sheriff's hard work to get this done. Commissioner Adams did make a good point. I hope this is back to the new norm, to where we can just do the county's business in a frugally and responsive manner to the taxpayer," Earman said.

Officials said the additional funding will support operations, staffing and response capabilities within the Sheriff’s Office.

The settlement follows a period marked by several high-profile incidents in the county, which officials said underscored the importance of maintaining public safety resources.