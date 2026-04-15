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Possible Strong El Niño Could Reshape Florida’s Hurricane Season and Winter

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT
Photo via FDOT

A potentially strong El Niño is now on the radar for later this year, and if that pattern develops, Florida could feel the impacts in more ways than one — from hurricane season to a wetter, more active winter.

NOAA says El Niño is favored to develop during the summer of 2026, and strong events have historically increased rainfall and severe weather across Florida while also tending to suppress Atlantic hurricanes.

The last notable super El Niño happened between 2015 and 2016, and it was among the strongest ENSO events ever recorded, according to NOAA.

via NOAA/CPC

A study published in December 2025 found that super El Niño events can trigger abrupt shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns — and that those impacts may become even more pronounced in a warming climate.
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Treasure Coast Weather
Leslie Hudson
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