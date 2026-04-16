Drought update & Florida’s record heat for several days

Florida is heading into a stretch of heat that will feel more like early June—or even July across parts of North Florida.

Afternoon temperatures will run 5 to 13 degrees above average across the peninsula from Friday into Saturday, with many locations climbing into the 90s. The atmospheric setup is aligning to support this late-week warmup. A surface high-pressure system positioned along the southeastern U.S. coast is shifting winds to come in from the east-southeast on Friday, then to a more southerly direction by Saturday. At the same time, an upper-level ridge will build overhead, promoting sinking air and limiting cloud and storm development. That combination will allow temperatures to rise efficiently through the afternoons.

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Highs across Central and North Florida are expected to reach around 90 degrees or higher, with several record highs in jeopardy. Gainesville is likely to break its record of 91 degrees set in 1945 on Friday, and could do it again on Saturday, when the current record of 91 from 1967 is forecast to be exceeded with a high near 93 degrees. Other cities such as Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Leesburg may also push past 90 degrees and challenge long-standing records. Tampa will be hot as well, especially on Friday, when the record high of 89 degrees set in 2013 could be tied.

Mornings will not offer much relief. Overnight lows will remain about 5 degrees above average, leading to warm, muggy starts each day. While temperatures ease slightly by Sunday, conditions will still remain above normal.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it will be important to take breaks and stay hydrated. The added heat will also increase evaporation, which is not good news given the ongoing drought. In fact, this year is currently the driest Florida has seen since statewide drought records began in 2000.

Record heat is coming for many across Florida. But a cold front comes to the rescue just in time to start next week. Hang on! pic.twitter.com/ogsRtMpBWv — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) April 17, 2026

There is at least some relief on the horizon, although it may be brief. A cold front will attempt to move through early next week, bringing a modest cooldown. From Tuesday through Friday, temperatures are expected to run about 5 to 7 degrees below average, with highs in the mid-70s across North Florida and upper 70s to low 80s across Central and South Florida. The front will likely bring limited rainfall to the Panhandle, but as it moves farther south, increasing moisture and instability could support showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two across eastern Central and South Florida from Monday into early Tuesday.

Drought monitor released on April 16, 2026



Looking ahead to the latter part of next week, a low-pressure system may develop along the stalled front and move in from the Gulf. If that happens, it could bring a wetter end to the week, especially for South Florida.

Palm Beach County improved some in drought conditions due to recent rainfall last couple of weeks. Rest of South Florida remain the same in drought conditions. Red (Extreme drought-D3), Orange (Severe Drought-D2), brown (Moderate Drought-D1), yellow (Abnormally Dry-D0). #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yl36Fe3p9L — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 16, 2026

Drought update

As for drought conditions, there has been a slight improvement in moderate-to-severe levels along the Space Coast, Treasure Coast, and parts of South Florida following recent rainfall. Even so, areas like Miami-Dade and Broward remain abnormally dry to moderately dry. Meanwhile, exceptional drought continues across the central Panhandle into parts of North Florida. With the upcoming heat and limited rainfall expected in the short term, there is concern that drought conditions could worsen if more substantial rain does not develop soon.

