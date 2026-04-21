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Japan approves removing ban on lethal weapons exports

NPR | By Anthony Kuhn,
Michel Martin
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

Japan endorsed scrapping a ban on lethal weapons exports, a significant change of its postwar pacifist policy, as the country seeks to build up its arms industry.

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Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin