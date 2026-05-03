Hurricane Season Prep Week: Day 1-Know Your Risk

Last year was a quiet hurricane season for Florida, with no hurricanes making landfall in the continental U.S. But 2024 told a very different story. Debby… Helene… and Milton all impacted the Sunshine state.

Here is the latest 4-day rainfall reports (totals since Saturday morning) associated with #Debby across the Southeast. For additional observations, please refer to our latest Storm Summary (https://t.co/jrRqqo3AqT) pic.twitter.com/7R0JgNn53Z — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 7, 2024

NOAA’s Hurricane Preparedness Week brings those memorable seasons to the forefront, and it starts with knowing your risk—from water and wind. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more on Day 1 of hurricane preparedness week.

Anyone living in a flood-prone area knows the risk—but even if you’re not in a flood zone, that doesn’t mean you’re safe. Hurricanes can bring extreme rainfall, flooding areas that don’t typically see it—and that water can reach far inland.

So start here:

Check your flood risk at﻿FloodsmartFloodsmart | The National Flood Insurance Program﻿

Use NOAA’s Coastal Flood Exposure Mapper at﻿NoaaCoastal Flood Exposure Mapper﻿

And find your evacuation zone at ﻿Hurricanestrong#HurricaneStrong﻿

Because if you’re in Florida, that evacuation zone is key—it tells you how vulnerable you are to storm surge, and whether you’ll need to leave when orders are issued. And once you understand your risk…the next step is making sure you’re ready for it—before hurricane season ramps up.

