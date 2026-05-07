How to ride the storms out safely: Day 5 Hurricane Prep Week
Once a storm is underway, Florida’s biggest safety priorities are sheltering from wind, staying out of floodwater, and continuing to monitor official warnings. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more:
Local officials can provide you with up-to-date information as the situation changes in your area. Evacuation orders may still be given at this late stage — leave immediately if ordered!
Today’s focus for Hurricane Preparedness Week is the calm before the storm—and the best time to get ready is now...before storm season starts.— Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) May 6, 2026
Before a storm is on the map, take a few simple steps:
• Make an emergency plan for your household
• Build your disaster supply kit
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Follow recommended evacuation routes — do not take shortcuts, as they may be blocked.
Duke Energy is replacing wooden transmission poles with taller steel poles as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week. https://t.co/gNfjIUfX11— WCJB TV20 News (@WCJB20) May 7, 2026
Be alert for road hazards such as washed-out roads or bridges and downed power lines. Never drive through floodwaters.