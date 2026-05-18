Goodbye cold fronts, hello sea breezes: Florida's rainy season

If you haven’t noticed yet, you’re about to notice a change in the weather pattern across much of Florida. Florida’s rainy season typically lasts about six months, generally from May through October. In some locations — especially across North Florida and the Panhandle — the wet season often begins in late April or early May and winds down by late September.

This past dry season, and even much of the latter part of the 2025 rainy season, has been unusually dry. Many cities finished 2025 with rainfall deficits approaching a foot below average, and those deficits deepened further through the climatologically driest months of the year.

During the summer and rainy seasons, storms are driven by sea breezes.

What drives Florida’s rain activity?

The sea breeze is the primary driver of thunderstorms during Florida’s rainy season, excluding tropical cyclones. During the warmer months, intense daytime heating causes air to rise over the peninsula while cooler air from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico moves inland. As these sea breezes collide, they force warm, moisture-rich air upward, often triggering the daily cycle of afternoon and evening thunderstorms that Florida is known for. As Florida transitions deeper into the wet season, increasing heat, humidity, and sea-breeze activity will gradually bring more frequent thunderstorms back to the state — a notable shift from the prolonged dry pattern many areas have experienced over the past several months.

During the winter/dry months, rainfall highly depends on fronts.

Outside of the wet season, rainfall becomes much more dependent on the passage of cold fronts. With less daytime heating and reduced atmospheric instability, many fronts crossing the state lack the moisture and energy needed to produce widespread thunderstorms.

Stalled fronts can bring lots of rain, too.

At times, especially at the start of the season, when there are still a few fronts that make it closer to Florida, they can stall close enough to or over the state. These stationary fronts not only make the atmosphere more unstable, but if humidity remains high, they can also become the catalyst for heavy rainfall and deluges. Additionally, at times, a significant amount of deep tropical moisture is present, and a stationary front can channel it directly over the Sunshine State, often leading to significant flooding.

The wet season also coincides with the tropical season. There have been times when a stationary front could leave enough energy behind to develop tropical systems near Florida, which could bring rain on top of rain — first due to the stationary front, then, depending on the track, more rain over the same regions. Stationary fronts should be watched closely.

El Niño impacts on the hurricane season.

What could an El Niño in the summer bring?

Forecasts call for a strong El Niño to show in the summer. El Niño is a climatological pattern in the tropical Pacific that affects weather and seasonal patterns worldwide. During the summer months, El Niño can have several noticeable impacts on Florida’s weather patterns. One of the most common effects is an increase in rain chances later in the season, which can help reduce or prevent drought conditions in some areas. Increased tropical moisture and a more active subtropical jet stream can contribute to wetter conditions at times.

El Niño tends to bring less tropical storm activity by increasing upper-level wind shear across the Atlantic Basin. As a result, hurricane and tropical storm activity is often lower, leading to a generally quieter hurricane season for Florida and other coastal regions. Temperatures typically remain warm, but increased cloud cover and more frequent rainfall can help limit prolonged periods of extreme heat. However, El Niño impacts are not always consistent from year to year. In some cases, especially if the pattern develops early or remains weak, parts of late summer can still turn out drier than normal. The overall effects often depend on the strength, timing, and evolution of the El Niño pattern.