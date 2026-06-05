The hurricane danger most Floridians underestimate
The forecast cone may grab the headlines during hurricane season, but it does not show storm size or all of a storm’s impacts. In Florida, some of the most serious damage can extend well beyond the center track.
As hurricane season begins, remember this: the cone is not the whole story — and the coast is not the only place at risk. In Florida, the smarter question isn’t just where is the storm going? It’s what could it do where I live? Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more. Click the Youtube link below:
On average, hurricane-force winds extend outward about 25 to 100 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds stretch much wider, reaching up to 150 to 300 miles outward. Florida's peninsula width averages about 120 miles, making it a prime candidate for state wide impacts on any given storm.
Hurricane season is here and we are working alongside communities by helping families stay informed, prepared, and safe. We are also working internally to make sure our volunteers and supplies are ready to go! ⛑️— South Florida Red Cross (@SFLRedCross) June 5, 2026
Be ready and learn how you can help: https://t.co/ejrtcQsxak pic.twitter.com/Sk1nQbnbPz