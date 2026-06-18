Arthur comes then goes, but the flood threat lingers

Arthur may have only lasted for a few hours, but forecasters are watching for increased rain and storm chances across parts of Florida. Click the Youtube link below to find out more:

But why was Arthur first a PTC? and what exactly does that even mean?

P-T-C 1, is a designation the National Hurricane Center uses when a disturbance has not yet become a tropical cyclone but is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to land within about 48 hours.

We continue to monitor the threat for flooding over the coming days as multiple rounds of heavy rain impact the area. The threat for a significant flash flood event unfolding on Thursday is increasing. A Flood Watch is now in effect for the entire area through Friday. pic.twitter.com/fXpIf4nhXS — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) June 16, 2026

The designation allows forecasters to issue watches, warnings, and even a forecast cone before a storm officially forms. That advanced warning is especially important because coastal communities needed more time to prepare for severe impacts.

Numerous areas of moderate to strong convection continue along the Gulf Coast in association with Potential Tropical Cyclone #One. This system is expected to emerge out over the Gulf later today and strengthen overnight.



Visit https://t.co/QJ4DpXwmJm for more info. pic.twitter.com/dlfNMPwTB3 — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) June 16, 2026

This designation functions as an early warning, allowing forecasters to immediately roll out the full suite of advisory products—including tropical storm or hurricane watches, warnings, and the forecast cone—up to 72 hours before.

Now is the time of year we begin monitoring "tropical waves" that move off the west coast of Africa over the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical waves can develop into tropical cyclones if conditions are just right.



Fortunately, we are not expecting tropical cyclone development over the… pic.twitter.com/n7xhk34ZQY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 19, 2026

Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories are relatively new, first introduced in 2017. Since then, only a handful of systems given the designation have failed to become tropical cyclones, which is why forecasters take them seriously even before a storm officially forms.