The hurricane threat most Floridians don't consider

Landfall is the headline, but it's not the whole story. From the 45 tornadoes spawned by Milton to the $34 billion in damages caused by Ian, many of the most significant impacts happen hours before the storm officially makes landfall. In this video, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down why hurricane hazards often arrive long before the eye does. Using data from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Milton, we explore the "timing story" that often gets overlooked.

A 2025 evacuation study on Hurricane Ian found the landfall region had fewer evacuees, but more people who left home and stayed within dangerous hazard zones. In the predicted landfall area, earlier orders led to higher evacuation rates. The study also found evacuation rates increased from shore to inland.

Florida’s hurricane impacts frequently arrive 12 to 24 hours before the storm's center makes landfall. Outer rain bands produce squall lines capable of spawning sudden, fast-moving tornadoes, while heavy downpours rapidly flood roads and cause tropical-storm-force wind gusts, making travel highly dangerous long before the core eyewall hits.

Hurricanes can produce tornadoes, on average 70% of hurricanes produce at least one tornado. Tornadoes can occur far away from the center of the storm and may occur even a few days after landfall. Below is an example of confirmed tornadoes from Hurricane Milton in 2024. pic.twitter.com/WjY6rlhNYr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 9, 2026

Tornadoes embedded in a hurricane’s outer bands can develop well away from the center and often form before the eye gets close. That means waiting on landfall as your cue to react can leave far less time than many people realize to change plans, get off the road, or get to shelter.