How to safely cool off at the beach and pool during a heat wave

According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service, about 7 people have died from rip currents so far in 2026. There have also been about 62 drowning deaths, 12 of them being children, according to Key West Citizen and Free Press. Taking the necessary precautions to prevent beach and pool-related deaths is essential, especially during a heat wave.

The National Weather Service suggests to review the following checklist before heading to the beach. First, inform yourself about the forecast for the day. This includes checking for any weather statements or potential hazards. If you are unsure about the conditions or safety, ask beach patrol or a lifeguard about the possibility of large waves and rip currents, especially if you see a beach warning flag. Also, know where the nearest life stations are in case of an emergency. If you happen to get caught in a rip current, relax your body and swim parallel to the beach shoreline. Do not swim against the current. If you are still stuck in the rip current, wave your arms at a lifeguard for help.

Pools can also pose a hazard, especially for children. Safe Kids Worldwide says pool drownings are silent and quick. Before letting your child into a pool, make sure they know how to swim and supervise them at all times. The Pool Safely campaign urges groups to assign an adult as a "Water Watcher" when children are swimming, even if there is a lifeguard present, says Pool Safely. Make sure there are no other distractions while being on guard. They also emphasize all people, including adults, should avoid any contact with pool drains or suction outlets. Check to make sure all drains have covers and that they are working properly. This prevents limbs, hair, bathing suits, and other items from getting stuck in them and potentially keeping someone underwater. Other safety measures include having a tall fence (about 4-feet or higher) surrounding the pool and installing pool door alarms. Finally, know how to give CPR in case of an emergency.

Safe Kids Worldwide

Children are not the only ones needing supervision at the pool. ASPCA says to never leave your pets alone, either. Test to see if the pool pavement is too hot for yourself - if so, it could burn your pet's paws. Also, leave fresh water by them so they do not drink the pool water. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses in your pets and what to do if you see those signs.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

During any heat wave, never leave anyone in a vehicle at any given time, including pets.

Thunderstorms are also a hazard in the summer. If at any point you hear thunder or see lightning, go inside the nearest location immediately. Lightning can go for the tallest object in an open area, so get out of the ocean or pool right away.