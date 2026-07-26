Heat alerts for parts of the Florida Panhandle are in effect for the start of the week

Dangerously hot temperatures are sandwiched in the next week. Heat advisories are in effect to start the week as rain chances diminish and temperatures become even hotter, but the flood risk increases by midweek as numerous showers and storms return to the forecast.

Sunday afternoon, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible along the I-10 corridor as a weak trough moves over the state. There’s about a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, and the heaviest activity will likely remain focused from Tallahassee eastward. Higher thunderstorm coverage across the Peninsula, as there will be deeper moisture available, even elevating the flash flood risk across the eastern half of the Peninsula; some of these showers and storms will be moving slowly.

Hear thunder? Sunday is active across much of the Florida Peninsula, with many thunderstorms building early this afternoon. More coverage through the next few hours. Flash flood risk along the East Coast possible. pic.twitter.com/P4XzW1gB6X — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) July 26, 2026

As rain chances diminish to start the week, this means more sunshine. A weak frontal boundary will push in from the north, and this could increase the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday night. However, this will come after a very hot afternoon, when heat advisories are already in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Monday. Not only will high temperatures be in the upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel as hot as 112°.

7/26, 6 am ET: A few record highs may be in jeopardy Mon through Wed, making this more than just the usual summer sweat-fest. The Gulf swim team won't be the best way to cool off where the rip current risk is high. Hydrate, heed beach flags, and cool off in A/C. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/OWeNmrmUDm — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) July 26, 2026

Even hotter on Tuesday

After Monday's heat advisory, we're already looking ahead to Tuesday's Extreme Heat Watch, which is in effect. This watch is likely to be upgraded to a warning, as heat indices could reach at least 113°F on Tuesday afternoon during the peak heating hours, from 11 AM to 8 PM. Tuesday is likely to be a rain-free day with plenty of sunshine and lots of heat. Winds will be calm, making conditions even more uncomfortable outdoors. Limit your outdoor activities, especially at the beginning of the week, as the hot temperatures could cause heat-related illnesses, especially for those taking certain medications, the elderly, and children.

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Rain chances increase beginning Wednesday afternoon with the return of downpours that could bring localized flooding across the Florida Panhandle, the Big Bend, and North Florida through the middle of the week. The increasing rain chances will mainly be due to a weak frontal boundary that will stall just north of the area and could produce enough instability and lift in the atmosphere to generate numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat

Drink water frequently, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Take breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned areas to cool down.

Gradually increase workloads and allow more frequent breaks for new workers or those.

Internal car temperatures climb quickly, even with the windows slightly open.

Children Are More Sensitive to Heat.

Children's bodies heat up faster than adults', making them especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. If you're a parent or caregiver, follow these safety tips:

Touch the child's car seat and seat belt before placing them in the vehicle to make sure they aren't too hot.

Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a minute or with the windows cracked open.

Teach children never to play in, on, or around vehicles. They could accidentally become trapped inside a hot car.

Always lock your car doors and trunk, even when the vehicle is parked at home, and keep keys and key fobs out of children's reach.

Before leaving your vehicle, always check the back seat to make sure every child has gotten out. Never leave a sleeping infant or child in a parked car.

Remember: The temperature inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly, becoming deadly within minutes, even on days that don't feel extremely hot outside.