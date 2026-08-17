What Is "Corn Sweat"—And Why Doesn't Florida Get It?

The dog days of summer are here. And the Midwest has a strange explanation for some of its brutal summer humidity: corn! It's called "corn sweat"—and the science behind it is very real.

But here's a plot twist: Florida is one of the nation's top sweet corn producers, yet those crops aren't what make our summers so sticky. So what does? Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the Sunshine State is growing thunderstorms...not corn sweat.

And Florida's unusual corn-growing season has an upside. While much of the country is too cold to grow it, Florida becomes the East Coast's main supplier of fresh-market sweet corn from November through May.