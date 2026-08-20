A look at where mosquito health alerts are in effect across Florida

Recent sporadic rainfall around the state has created breeding grounds for one of the deadliest insects on Earth, and as a result, counties are reporting an uptick in activity.

Mosquito-borne health alerts are in effect for Alachua, Leon, Palm Beach, Pasco, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Alerts and advisories are largely based on surveillance data from sentinel chickens, which are used to help detect mosquito-borne viruses in an area.

Surveillance programs can provide early warnings that a mosquito-borne virus is present, allowing local officials to take measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Florida Department of Health Mosquito-borne illnesses surveillance map.

Two of the more prevalent mosquito-borne diseases being reported right now are the West Nile virus and dengue, which has infected several people along Florida's west coast.

According to health officials, seven cases of locally acquired dengue have been reported so far in 2026, with five cases in Hillsborough County and one each in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Most people who become infected with dengue have either mild symptoms or no effects at all, but some infections can be more severe and require hospitalization.

According to health experts at the University of Florida, symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, and rashes, which generally last upwards of around a week.

Dengue does not spread directly from one person to another but can spread when a mosquito bites a person who has the virus in their blood and then transmits the illness when it bites another person.

Florida drought monitor map as of mid-August.

While much of the Sunshine State remains unusually dry, mosquitoes can still can remain a health concern into the winter months.

“In drought conditions, birds and mosquitoes can be concentrated around the same water sources,” Dr. Eva Buckner, an assistant professor at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Medical Entomology Laboratory, previously stated. “That close proximity can actually increase virus transmission, which can then spill over to humans.”

Health officials suggest using insect repellent, wearing long clothing and keeping doors and windows closed to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.

Homeowners should also work to eliminate standing water around their property, especially after a rainstorm.

Items such as flowerpot or even a child's toy, can collect enough water to produce a mosquito breeding site.

In addition to the West Nile virus and dengue, health officials also monitor for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), St. Louis encephalitis (SLE), chikungunya fever, Oropouche fever and Zika, but as of the latest statewide report, minimal activity has been detected.