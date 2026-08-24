Mother and 2-year-old daughter killed by lightning strike in South Florida

Storms developed Sunday afternoon as the sea breeze interacted with the heat. The storms came packed with thunder and lightning, as all thunderstorms do.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop again this afternoon and evening with similar evolution as yesterday. Storms first fire over inland areas and spread to coastal areas later in the day. An isolated severe storm or two is possible. High temps in low to mid 90s. #flwx pic.twitter.com/LjHxTMrGVj — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 23, 2026

Shortly after 2 p.m., a cell moved mainly east and was capable of producing gusty winds and hail. This same cell was strong enough to prompt the local National Weather Service office in Miami to issue a Special Weather Statement. These kinds of statements are issued when a thunderstorm is strong but does not quite meet the threshold for a severe thunderstorm warning. Lightning is never a criterion for issuing a severe thunderstorm warning.

A special weather statement has been issued for Coral Springs FL, Pompano Beach FL and Sunrise FL until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mkTiuR7Fbt — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 23, 2026

Criteria for a Severe Thundestorm Warning to be issued in South Florida:

Damaging Winds: Sustained winds or gusts of 58 mph (50 knots) or higher.

Sustained winds or gusts of (50 knots) or higher. Large Hail: Hail with a diameter of 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) or larger.

Hail with a diameter of (quarter-sized) or larger. Tornado: The presence of a tornado (though a separate Tornado Warning is usually issued if a tornado is imminent).



The storm moved through Margate, a neighborhood in Broward County in South Florida, when 31-year-old Kenya Glashow and her 2-year-old were struck by lightning on the sidewalk in front of their home. Both were taken to nearby hospitals and pronounced dead. A neighbor discovered the victims after rushing his family indoors from their car and calling 911 for help.

Lightning fatalities by state between 2016 and 2025.

Florida leads the nation in lightning fatalities, with 51 deaths between 2016 and 2025. Although the number of lightning deaths nationwide has been declining, one death is too many. These deaths are preventable.

National Lightning Safety Council U.S. lightning fatalities between 2021 and 2025.

To stay safe from lightning, you should always stay updated on the weather forecast, especially if you are outdoors. If you plan to participate in outdoor activities, take the necessary precautions before a storm arrives. Like tornadoes, meteorologists know when lightning is most likely to occur, but not precisely when or where it will strike. It is essential to remember that even though a storm may not seem threatening, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from a storm and still cause damage or be fatal.

National Lightning Safety Council Lightning fatalities by state between 2016 and 2025.

If outdoors:

Stop outdoor activities.

Seek shelter if you see the sky darkening or as soon as you hear thunder.

Avoid open fields, picnic pavilions, baseball dugouts, beach shacks, and isolated trees.

Stay away from tall structures, such as trees and posts.

Convertibles and golf carts do not protect you from lightning.

If you are in a group, spread out. This reduces the risk of the current traveling through the group.

Avoid contact with water, wet items, and metal objects. They do not attract lightning, but they are good conductors of electricity.

If indoors:

