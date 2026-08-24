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Why Florida's heat gets harder to tolerate as we get older

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published August 24, 2026 at 9:16 PM EDT

Florida's summer heat can be dangerous at any age. But as we get older, our body's built-in defenses against that heat begin to change. We may sweat less, feel thirsty later—and some commonly prescribed medications can make it even harder to stay cool. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the warning signs of heat stress may be easier to miss as we age.

Heat waves can trigger deaths from heart attacks, Alzheimer’s disease complications, pneumonia and COPD, according to the experts. Staying cool doesn't have to mean staying home.

If air conditioning isn't available, experts recommend spending time in an air-conditioned public space such as a library, mall or community center. And during periods of extreme heat, family and neighbors should make a point to check regularly on older adults who live alone.
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Treasure Coast Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson