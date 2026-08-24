Why Florida's heat gets harder to tolerate as we get older

Florida's summer heat can be dangerous at any age. But as we get older, our body's built-in defenses against that heat begin to change. We may sweat less, feel thirsty later—and some commonly prescribed medications can make it even harder to stay cool. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the warning signs of heat stress may be easier to miss as we age.

Heat waves can trigger deaths from heart attacks, Alzheimer’s disease complications, pneumonia and COPD, according to the experts. Staying cool doesn't have to mean staying home.

Heat Advisory in effect for all of South Florida from 11 AM to 7 PM EDT today. Heat index values of 105 to 112 are expected this afternoon. Stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and check on elderly neighbors. pic.twitter.com/xsrsWvWFcf — Glenn Glazer WPBF 25 Meteorologist (@WPBF_Glenn) August 19, 2026

If air conditioning isn't available, experts recommend spending time in an air-conditioned public space such as a library, mall or community center. And during periods of extreme heat, family and neighbors should make a point to check regularly on older adults who live alone.