Governor DeSantis declares September as Florida Preparedness Month. Here's what this means for residents.

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared September as Florida Preparedness Month, according to a press release from the Florida Division of Emergency Management. September is the climatological peak of hurricane season, and in the recent past, some of the most devastating storms, including Ian, Helene, and Milton have impacted Florida during or after the month of September. Governor DeSantis wants residents to utilize this month to know their evacuation zone and to put together a disaster plan and emergency kit.

The FDEM reminds residents to check whether they live in an evacuation zone by consulting their “Know Your Zone” website. If you do live in an evacuation zone, identify in advance a place that you’d stay during a tropical storm or hurricane. Residents are reminded that a safe location may only be tens of miles inland; long journeys are often unnecessary. When a storm threatens, residents who live in an evacuation zone are urged to follow any given evacuation orders and to put their hurricane safety plan into action.

Florida Division of Emergency Management

In addition to “knowing your zone”, FDEM has suggested additional ways to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm. Coordinate a meeting spot and decide on a communication plan with those in your household in the event of a disaster. Assemble a disaster kit containing a week’s worth of food, water, medications, and any additional necessities. Supplies are needed for each person in the household. This includes supplies for children, pets, older adults, and individuals with disabilities. Always have at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle. A year-round sales tax exemption is in place for essential disaster kit items.

Florida Division of Emergency Management

The FDEM provides additional preparedness tips and resources here.