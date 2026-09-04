Florida takes the lead in lightning fatalities across the country this year.

So far in 2026, there have been five lightning fatalities in the state of Florida alone. Although lightning casualties are most common in Florida, there are ways to prevent them year-round by knowing their causes and which steps to take to lower your risk. Between 2016 and 2025, an average of 20 people die in the United States from lightning strikes each year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Lightning also injures hundreds of people every year.

The National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Daily activities such as swimming, hiking, and simply walking to the car during a storm have resulted in several of these lightning deaths and injuries across the United States. The NWS emphasizes people usually wait too long to go inside before a storm approaches. This delay significantly increases one's exposure to getting struck. If you plan to be outdoors, know the forecast in advance. Have a backup, indoor location to go to in the event of a thunderstorm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

It is important to go and stay inside a safe shelter as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning. Do not wait to get stuck in the middle of a storm. A safe shelter includes a solid building with wiring and/or plumbing or a closed, hard-topped vehicle.

If you do get stuck in a storm, do not seek shelter under a tree. This action is the second leading cause of lightning casualties, according to the NWS. Lightning is attracted to tall, isolated objects, including flag poles. It is also unsafe to lie flat on the ground in case ground currents form. Avoid open areas, outdoor wires, and metal fences. If your hair becomes staticky, lightning is expected to strike. Run to a safe shelter as fast as possible.

While sheltering in-place, avoid using corded phones and corded electronics, taking a bath or shower, using a sink, laying on or leaning against concrete floors, and standing next to windows and doors. Cordless phones and electronics are safe to use, including cell phones.

If you or someone gets struck, seek medical attention immediately. The victim will not electrocute if touched. Move the victim to a safe area and start CPR or use an AED if needed.

Casualties can also happen after a thunderstorm. Going back outside too early increases your lightning exposure. Wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before doing so. Lightning can still strike 10 to 15 miles from the center of a thunderstorm even if skies appear clear and rain-free.