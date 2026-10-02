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Will October end the Atlantic’s historic hurricane pause?

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:25 PM EDT

For more than three decades, every September in the Atlantic produced at least one hurricane—until now. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has entered October without producing a hurricane—a first in the modern satellite era. Eight storms have been named, but none has reached hurricane strength, extending the Atlantic’s hurricane drought to more than 11 months.

This story examines how a rapidly strengthening El Niño and increased vertical wind shear have helped suppress development during what is normally the busiest part of the season. But October brings a geographic shift: tropical development becomes more likely in the Caribbean and Gulf, closer to Florida, sometimes emerging from the Central American Gyre.

Although past Super El Niño years suggest suppression could continue, hurricane season lasts through November 30. The historic inactivity has lowered the odds, but it has not eliminated Florida’s risk.But as the favored development zone shifts closer to Florida, meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why a strengthening El Niño could continue suppressing activity—and why residents still cannot let down their guard.

If the entire 2026 season ends without a hurricane, it would become only the third hurricane-free Atlantic season in the official database, following 1907 and 1914. Records from that era are incomplete, however. Before satellites continuously monitored the Atlantic, hurricanes remaining far from land and shipping routes could have gone undetected.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson