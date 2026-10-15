How Isaias put Michael's building legacy to the test

For the first time since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle eight years ago, another hurricane has struck the region. Isaias brought damaging winds, flooding, and painful memories—but also renewed attention to what changed after Michael. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson returned to the Panhandle last week and takes a look at how that catastrophic storm helped reshape the region's building standards.

When Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle in 2018, it exposed a major weakness in North Florida's building codes. Before Michael, some communities had design wind speeds as low as 120 to 130 miles per hour—far below the intensity of the Category Five storm. In the years that followed, Florida revised its wind maps, raising design requirements in parts of the western Panhandle.

After Hurricane Michael, A Call For Stricter Building Codes In Florida's Panhandle https://t.co/vujnLkWcDo pic.twitter.com/WVBoGqIBEJ — WFAE (@WFAE) October 18, 2018

The 2023 code also expanded the region where buildings must be protected against wind-borne debris. That means more construction must meet tougher requirements for protecting windows and doors against flying debris, using impact-resistant glass or approved hurricane shutters.

And the improvements go beyond windows. Updated wind-load standards address the enormous forces that can lift roofing materials from a home. Strong roof-deck connections and secondary water barriers are also critical defenses, helping protect the structure and keep rain out when shingles are lost.

Along the coast, updated provisions for elevated buildings, along with flood-resistant construction and corrosion-resistant materials, help address the additional threats posed by storm surge and saltwater.

Now, eight years later, Isaias has brought another hurricane to a coastline still shaped by Michael's destruction. And while the two storms were very different in strength, Isaias is a reminder of why those building standards matter—and how the lessons of one hurricane can help communities prepare for the next.

In 2001, Florida's Panhandle was exempted from the state's strict hurricane building codes, allowing weaker wind resistance standards. After hurricanes like Ivan and Michael, the exemption was phased out to improve storm resilience. Post-Helene, it'll be intriguing to examine the… pic.twitter.com/BzjKjVY75q — Jeff Brandes (@JeffreyBrandes) September 26, 2024

Of course, newer building codes don't make homes hurricane-proof, and many older structures still fall under previous standards. But Hurricane Michael changed the conversation about building stronger in the Panhandle. And with Isaias bringing the region another hurricane eight years later, those lessons are more relevant than ever.