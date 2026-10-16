Port St. Lucie named among Treasure Coast’s best places to work

PORT ST. LUCIE — The city of Port St. Lucie has been named one of the Treasure Coast’s Best Places to Work for the 18th time.

City Human Resources staff accepted the award Sept. 25 at the 25th annual St. Lucie County Best Places to Work Awards. This year marked the first time the program expanded beyond St. Lucie County to include the entire Treasure Coast.

The HR & Business Leader’s Council of Florida commissioned Personnel Dynamics Consulting to evaluate participating employers using 37 measurements, including employee turnover, workforce growth, spending on employee development, promotions, insurance packages and retirement plans.

Employers participated in the program at no cost and completed a 40-question survey about their organizations.

Port St. Lucie was one of nine employers on the Treasure Coast to receive the award this year. The city has 1,411 employees.

According to the HR & Business Leader’s Council of Florida, the city was recognized for workplace programs and policies that support career development, health, continued learning and employee well-being.

The cited offerings include paid time off, retirement and insurance options, wellness resources and access to an Employee Health Clinic. The city also provides flexible work schedules, professional development, tuition assistance, fitness programs and its Keys to the City orientation program.

Other initiatives include hundreds of training opportunities each year, educational assistance and employee well-being programs. The city also works with community partners to connect local job seekers with employment opportunities through an annual Community Job Fair, which drew more than 1,000 participants in 2025.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for for nearly two decades is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the people who make our organization what it is," said Human Resources Director Natalie Cabrera.

“Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition celebrates their commitment, teamwork and dedication to serving our community. Being a great place to work goes far beyond offering benefits; it means continually investing in our employees and striving every day to make our workplace even better.”