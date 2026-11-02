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Record rain for parts of Florida; will the rain continue to Election Day?

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:34 PM EST

A soggy start to November brought heavy rain and thunderstorms across South Florida on Sunday, November 1, flooding streets and saturating ground in several communities. Unsettled weather is expected to continue Monday before conditions gradually improve Tuesday.

1 of 5  — Rainfall totals across the Treasure Coast in 24 hours.
2 of 5  — Rainfall totals across eastern Central Florida in 24 hours.
3 of 5  —  Rainfall totals across eastern Central Florida in 24 hours.
4 of 5  — Rainfall totals across eastern Central Florida in 24 hours.
5 of 5  — Rainfall estimate across North Florida.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, many locations along the southeast Florida coast and around Lake Okeechobee had already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall by Sunday afternoon. Some of the highest totals fell farther inland, where isolated locations in Glades and Hendry counties recorded 4 to 6 inches. Other locations across the Treasure Coast, particularly in Palm Beach County, received more than a foot of rain. In fact, Palm Beach, Florida, registered a 1,000-year rain event after 17 inches fell in just 6 hours. This extremely rare rainfall event has only a 0.1% chance of occurring at a particular location in any given year.

In Miami-Dade County, particularly intense thunderstorms produced estimated rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches in some areas, prompting a flash flood warning Sunday afternoon. The rain let up Monday morning, but radar quickly became busy in the afternoon, and the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for North Central Miami-Dade County because strong winds of at least 60 mph are possible. The warning ended shortly after 4 p.m., but heavy rain continued across South Florida through the afternoon.

And if more than a foot of rain in Palm Beach (in 6 hours) wasn´t enough on Sunday, over 2 feet of rain fell near Melbourne on Monday. Endless rounds of heavy rain moving mainly from the south dropped more than 26 inches in 24 hours, but the rain has continued, and we have to wait until it stops to get the final number.

Totals registered at official stations across Florida cities on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

City
Rainfall

Miami

1.57"

Tampa

1.47"

West Palm Beach

4.28"

Fort Lauderdale
1.95"

Sarasota

0.72"

Key West

0.74"

Tallahassee

0.26"

Fort Myers

0.07"

Orlando

0.43"

Pensacola

0.03"

Jacksonville

Trace

Forecast for Election Day across Florida

On Tuesday, a few heavy showers and thunderstorms are still possible, most pronounced over South Florida. There is a marginal risk for flash floods on Tuesday from South Florida through the East Central Florida region.

South Florida: Expect a warm, humid Election Day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Scattered showers could develop throughout the day, with highs near 86°F in Miami.

Central Florida: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with occasional showers, especially late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80s, with Orlando near 84°F.

1 of 4  — Temperatures on Election Day in the morning.
2 of 4  — Temperatures on Election Day at noon.
3 of 4  — Highs on Election Day.
4 of 4  — Temperatures on Election Day.

North Florida: Voters should expect a few passing showers, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Jacksonville will see periods of sunshine between showers, with highs near 82°F.

Florida Panhandle: Mostly cloudy skies will dominate Election Day, but much of the daytime should remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with rain chances increasing late Tuesday night.
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Treasure Coast Weather
Irene Sans
Irene Sans is an Emmy-winning, AMS-certified meteorologist (CBM, CDM) with more than 15 years of experience covering severe weather and climate stories across the U.S. and Latin America. A bilingual communicator and digital leader, she has delivered forecasts and science content for TV, radio, social media, and top weather platforms including Weather & Radar, WFTV, Telemundo, and The Weather Company. She has also served as Deputy State Meteorologist for Florida and consulted internationally on tropical forecasting and climate communications.
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