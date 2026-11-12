Wawa Foundation awards $15,000 grant to Treasure Coast Food Bank

FORT PIERCE — The Wawa Foundation has awarded Treasure Coast Food Bank a $15,000 grant to help expand children's access to nutritious meals across the Treasure Coast.

The funding comes through the foundation's Fly Beyond Key Issues grant program and will support the food bank's Check Out Hunger initiative.

"Wawa Foundation’s generosity is making a significant impact, helping us bring fresh, healthy produce to children and families along the Treasure Coast," said Judith Cruz, president and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Cruz said the funding will help the organization advance its efforts to improve health and reduce food insecurity among students and their families.

The food bank said demand for its services has increased as families face rising living costs and other economic challenges.

More information about the organization's programs and ways to help is available at StopHunger.org.